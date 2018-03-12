Midland Hotel condemned due to code violations - WNEM TV 5

Midland Hotel condemned due to code violations

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A once major hotel in Mid-Michigan has been condemned.

Windows and doors at the Midland Hotel are now covered with condemned notices.

The West Wackerly Street property was originally a Holiday Inn until the business moved in 2009.

The City of Midland Chief Building Inspector Stephen Taglauer said the building was condemned due to a lack of response from the owner to address several fire and building code violations.

