Family: Teen dies after sinus infection travels to his brain

A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.

Marquel Brumley, an 8th grader at the Mt. Morris School District, passed away Sunday at the hospital, according to family.

Peggy Gilbert, a relative of the teen, said Marquel went to an urgent care clinic a few weeks ago complaining of cold symptoms and a headache. Gilbert said the urgent care diagnosed Marquel with a “viral infection” and said it would “run its course.”

Marquel then started having migraines. Gilbert said the teen visited multiple emergency rooms with no resolution.

A week ago, Marquel developed another serious migraine, Gilbert said. He went to the hospital and was given an MRI. Doctors soon discovered he had a brain infection, his family said.

After two strokes, Marquel was sent to a hospital in Ann Arbor for brain surgery, according to Gilbert. He never recovered and passed away Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Marquel’s family pay for medical and funeral expenses. So far, it has raised more than $1,900.

Gilbert said Marquel will be donating his organs. Funeral arrangements have not been set.

