Former Wolverine star Woodson to give commencement keynote

Heisman Trophy winner and former Wolverine standout Charles Woodson is scheduled to give the keynote address at the University of Michigan's spring commencement.

The April 28 program will be held at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Woodson was selected earlier this year for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. He won the Heisman in 1997, becoming the first player who primarily played defense to win the award.

Woodson was a star cornerback, and he also returned punts for the Wolverines who won The Associated Press national championship in 1997.

He was the fourth overall selection in the 1998 NFL draft and spent 18 seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

His Charles Woodson Foundation provides scholarships to University of Michigan students.

