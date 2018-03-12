Woman whose body found in Grand Rapids alley identified - WNEM TV 5

Woman whose body found in Grand Rapids alley identified

Posted: Updated:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP) -

Authorities have identified a woman whose body was found in a Grand Rapids alley.

Grand Rapids police say medical examiners have identified the woman as 26-year-old Hillary Ann Schihl of Grand Rapids.

Police say an autopsy Monday found no signs of trauma on the body but the cause and manner of death cannot be determined until toxicology results are completed.

Officers found the body around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.