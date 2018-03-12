Midland residents awakened by the sound gunfire overnight

Residents in a Midland neighborhood were awakened by the sound of gunfire overnight.

Some even got a little closer to the action than they would have liked.

“I’m awoken by five gunshots, really quick, one, two, three, four, five,” said Dan Brumm.

Brumm said he knew exactly what woke him in the early morning, but after living on East Ashman Street in Midland for the past 10 years, it wasn’t something he ever expected.

Brumm said his family is a little shaken up after having an incident like this happen so close to their home.

“It sounded further away than I thought, I thought maybe it was down the street, I didn’t realize it was directly in front of my house, so it was definitely a little startling,” Brumm said.

He’s not alone, Josh Bailey lives a few houses down, where his vehicle unwittingly became part of the crime scene.

“We came out and saw glass on the driveway and obviously a bullet had hit our vehicle,” Josh said.

In the midst of the gunfire, the rear-window of his vehicle was shattered. Josh said he’s thankful it was just the car.

“I ran into both my daughters rooms right away and checked on them and they were both all good,” Josh said.

The shootout between police and an accused thief happened right outside Josh and Kassie's front door.

"It was quite unnerving to have something happen so close to home especially in such a normally safe and uneventful neighborhood," said Kassie Bailey, Josh's wife.

Kassie said she slept through the gunfire. It was all the emergency lights that woke her up. When she looked outside she said she saw an image she'll never forget.

"I saw the body on the sidewalk and then woke my husband up because of everything that was going on," Kassie said.

A 16-year-old boy laid dead after police said he shot at officers. He is believed to have been one of two suspects police were breaking into vehicles in the neighborhood.

When officers tried to stop the pair they took off. Resulting in a foot chase and an exchange of gun fire.

That ended just a few steps away from Josh and Kassie's home.

"It's horrible to think that a 16-year-old body was laying out in our sidewalk all night long," Kassie said.

Kassie isn't even worried that the back window of her vehicle was shot out. She's just glad her family is OK.

"That was our first concern, as long as they were safe and we were all safe that a car is a car. It can be fixed," Kassie said.

Even though both families said it was a total shock to wake up to, they’re not going to let this stop them and their families from enjoying their home and feeling safe in their neighborhood.

“You just never know, this world is pretty crazy so you never know when something like this might happen,” Josh said.

“I don’t think this is a indication of Midland becoming more violent or anything like that,” Brumm said.

