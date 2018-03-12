CMU students return to campus for first time since shooting

For many students at Central Michigan University, Monday marked the first day back on campus since a fellow student allegedly opened fire and killed his parents in his dorm room.

That deadly shooting put the entire campus on lockdown, sparking fear that something much worse was taking place.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking,” said Whitney Smith, CMU student.

Smith was one of the thousands of students who returned to campus from spring break on Monday.

It has been just over a week since police said James Eric Davis Jr. shot and killed his parents in his dorm room, just a floor below Smith’s dorm.

“It feels odd being back, but it was a great break. And I think everyone is ready to get back to class and get this semester over with,” Smith said.

To help students settle back into campus life, the school offered extra resources like professional counselors and therapy dogs.

CMU police said the shooting was an isolated incident and students should feel confident in their safety.

“Obviously since the incident on March 2 we’ve been having conversations on looking at things that went well, looking at things that could’ve improved. And again, the overall important thing is the safety of our students, staff and faculty,” CMU Police Lt. Cameron Wassman said.

Along with the university helping students with extra resources, students are standing in solidarity. There are posters on campus that read, “We are CMU.”

Davis is currently in the Isabella County Jail facing murder charges and a $1 million bond.

Students said they are grateful police were able to find the person responsible, but from now on they will be on high alert.

“It’s unsettling that somebody went into the building and shot it up, but the fact that it was domestic doesn’t really make me feel bothered anymore,” one student said.

As for Smith, she said she is more aware of her surroundings.

“Instead of walking out into a parking lot on my phone, I’m looking more up and I think that is really helping me out. It’s giving me a better realization out of everything,” Smith said.

