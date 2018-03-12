Police: Off-duty police officer leaves gun at school

An off-duty police officer left a gun at a Mid-Michigan middle school.

It happened at Shepherd Middle School on Monday.

The Shepherd Police Department said the weapon was found at the school and it was left there on accident by an off-duty police officer.

The department said the police officer is not a member of the Shepherd Police Department.

Police will release additional information on Tuesday.

