Boys regional scores from Monday

   BOYS BASKETBALL(equals)
   Class A(equals)
   Regional Semifinal(equals)
   Ann Arbor Skyline 73, Howell 59
   Belleville 90, Dearborn Edsel Ford 55
   Clarkston 71, Troy 46
   Detroit King 49, Farmington 39
   Detroit U-D Jesuit 72, Livonia Stevenson 49
   East Lansing 70, Kalamazoo Central 39
   Flint Carman-Ainsworth 72, Davison 48
   Holland West Ottawa 56, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 47
   Macomb Dakota 44, Roseville 39
   Muskegon 55, Grand Rapids Christian 46
   Novi 74, White Lake Lakeland 55
   Okemos 67, Coldwater 46
   Orchard Lake St. Mary's 41, Rochester Adams 35
   Traverse City West 70, Mount Pleasant 62
   Warren De La Salle 75, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse 60
   Wayne Memorial 65, Gibraltar Carlson 46
   Class B(equals)
   Regional Semifinal(equals)
   Benton Harbor 67, Hudsonville Unity Christian 52
   Boyne City 55, Ludington 44
   Bridgeport 82, Ovid-Elsie 44
   Dearborn Divine Child 83, Hillsdale 55
   Detroit Country Day 79, North Branch 51
   Detroit Old Redford 68, Detroit Ford 59
   Dowagiac Union 63, Wayland Union 47
   Flat Rock 56, Dundee 48
   Flint Powers 76, Freeland 44
   Grand Rapids Catholic Central 63, Spring Lake 52
   Grand Rapids South Christian 74, Fremont 27
   Marshall 58, Parma Western 50
   New Haven 76, St. Clair 56
   River Rouge 75, St. Clair Shores South Lake 32
   Standish-Sterling 52, Alma 49, OT
   Williamston 62, Ionia 44
   Class C(equals)
   Regional Semifinal(equals)
   Calumet 70, Indian River-Inland Lakes 26
   Cassopolis 68, Homer 61
   Dansville 39, Pewamo-Westphalia 38
   Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 63, Detroit Pershing 57
   Detroit Loyola 70, Madison Heights Madison 66
   Flint Beecher 67, Capac 19
   Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 62, Hemlock 34
   Hanover-Horton 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 33
   Iron Mountain 49, Ishpeming Westwood 33
   Kalamazoo Christian 45, Schoolcraft 44
   Maple City Glen Lake 66, McBain 32
   Mason County Central 36, Beal City 34
   Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 63, Napoleon 39
   Sanford-Meridian 59, North Muskegon 43
   Unionville-Sebewaing 42, Saginaw Nouvel 34
   Whittemore-Prescott 67, Elk Rapids 59
   Class D(equals)
   Regional Semifinal(equals)
   Adrian Lenawee Christian 59, Lansing Christian 51
   Bellevue 64, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 29
   Brimley 59, Wolverine 38
   Buckley 70, Muskegon Heights 48
   Carney-Nadeau 51, Ewen-Trout Creek 45
   Cedarville 79, Pellston 47
   Dollar Bay 63, Rapid River 60
   Flint International 65, Kingston 62
   Fulton-Middleton 65, Bay City All Saints 22
   Hillman 71, Suttons Bay 62
   Hillsdale Academy 72, Plymouth Christian 52
   Marcellus Howardsville Christian 58, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 46
   Mio-Au Sable 61, Central Lake 40
   Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 55, Onekama 43
   Southfield Christian 79, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 50
   Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 61, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 45------
