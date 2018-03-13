Fire chief: Cigarette may be to blame for gas station fire

A gas station is partially shut down after a fire broke out overnight.

It happened at the Speedway gas station on Miller Road, near I-75 in Flint Township.

The fire chief believes a cigarette may have caught some palettes on fire early Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries reported, but the back of the building is damaged.

You can still get gas today, but food services are cut off until further notice.

