Fire chief: Cigarette may be to blame for gas station fire - WNEM TV 5

Fire chief: Cigarette may be to blame for gas station fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A gas station is partially shut down after a fire broke out overnight.

It happened at the Speedway gas station on Miller Road, near I-75 in Flint Township.

The fire chief believes a cigarette may have caught some palettes on fire early Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries reported, but the back of the building is damaged.

You can still get gas today, but food services are cut off until further notice. 

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.