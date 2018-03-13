Data shows 17 vehicle break-ins reported in Midland over last month

Authorities are releasing more details about a string of vehicle break-ins after a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Officers with the Midland Police Department were called about 1:39 a.m. Monday, March 12 to the 2000 block of E. Ashman Street in Midland for reports of two people breaking into a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said two men allegedly took off running. During the foot chase, police said one of the men aimed and fired a gun at an officer. The officer returned fire, hitting and killing the 16-year-old suspect.

The other suspect, also a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody.

Their names have not been released.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with the Michigan State Police said Midland has had a rash of vehicle break-ins lately.

Newly released data from the Midland Police Department shows there have been a total of 17 break-ins reported to the department since Feb. 12, including the deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday.

The thefts were reported at the following areas:

03/12/18 E. Ashman Street near Birchfield Street 3/11/18 800 block of Cinema 2/26/18 2600 block of Abbott Road 2/27/18 400 block of Oakmont 2/27/18 2600 block of Abbott Road 2/27/18 2600 block of Abbott Road 2/27/18 300 block of Sam 2/26/18 300 block of Dogwood Place 2/26/18 2600 block of Abbott 2/26/18 800 block of Hemlock 2/26/18 2500 block of Abbott 2/26/18 100 block of Jupiter Court 2/26/18 2600 block of Abbott 2/26/18 2600 block of Abbott 2/25/18 4500 block of N. Saginaw Road 2/25/18 5200 block of Hedgewood Drive 2/23/18 6100 block of Jefferson

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the string of thefts are connected to the same suspects from Monday's incident.

