A break from the snow, but not the cold

Spring is now less than a week away, but Winter's still finding way to stay relevant.

Overnight

Broad circulation stemming from a powerful nor'easter off the coast of New England will begin to lose its grip on the Great Lakes overnight. As winds begin to shift gradually toward the west, snow showers will gradually continue to fizzle out as we head toward morning. As with Monday night, roads will be slick and possibly icy in areas that have seen snow.

As the snow ends, we'll be left to linger in some biting cold. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper teens and low 20s, but winds will have it feeling more like the teens and single-digits at times.

Wednesday - Friday

Intervals of sunshine and clouds will take turns dominating the sky Wednesday, with clouds mostly winning the battle. High temperatures in the middle to upper 30s are expected. Westerly winds will remain strong at 10-20 mph, holding wind chills in the 20s and low 30s throughout the day. Spring may be less than a week away, but Winter seems intent on making the most of its remaining time!

A few stray snowflakes may find their way back into Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but we're not looking at any major trouble from them. This will be in response to a small disturbance cutting across the Great Lakes, instigating those stray flakes, and keeping things breezy. Highs will return to the middle and upper 30s, but expect it to feel a bit chillier than that.

Sun will begin to emerge from behind the clouds again on Friday, but we'll hold level with out temperatures. Highs will level off in the mid 30s, but we'll turn a touch milder just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.