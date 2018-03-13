Scattered Snow Showers Strike Again

After a nice and quiet weather weekend, the start of the new work week came with snow showers creating slick roads. We break down your Tuesday forecast below.

Tuesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 PM for Huron and Sanilac county. Click here for details.

Good Tuesday afternoon Mid-Michigan. Wet snow showers yesterday and today had the chance to freeze, especially on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses. Watch out for slick roads this afternoon and throughout the evening hours. More scattered snow showers will move across Mid-Michigan. Heavier bursts of snow at times will reduce visibility, so make sure to give yourself extra time as you venture out. >> Check the live radar here <<

Higher accumulations will happen near the lake-shore in the thumb due to more lake-enhanced snowfall. Accumulations in Huron and Sanilac county will be 2" - 5". Accumulations for the rest of Mid-Michigan will be near 1 - 2", enough to coat area roads to make them slick. Check out your location's snow amount below.

Temperatures will only climb into the middle 30s today, which is below average for this time of year. Winds will be quite strong coming from the northwest sustained at 10-20 mph. That will give us a wind chill for many locations, feeling more like the 20s.

Tuesday Night

Snow showers will gradually wind down this evening and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 20s, but the winds won't be as aggressive as what we experienced during the day.

Wednesday - Friday

Intervals of sunshine and clouds will take turns dominating the sky Wednesday, with clouds mostly winning the battle. High temperatures in the middle to upper 30s are expected. Thursday features lake effect snow showers for portions of the Thumb, otherwise partly cloudy skies across Mid-Michigan persist into Friday.

Below average temperatures in the low to middle 30s will accompany the sunshine both Thursday and Friday.

