Classes canceled at Kettering University over racist graffiti

Classes are canceled at a Mid-Michigan college after racist graffiti was found on campus.

Patrick Hayes, Director of Marketing and Communications at Kettering University, confirmed classes are canceled Tuesday but the campus remains opens.

In a memo sent to students from Dr. Robert K. McMahan, the university president said students were confronted on March 8 with “racist and profane graffiti” in a restroom of Thompson Hall.

“This is simply, in the strongest possible language, unacceptable,” McMahan wrote in the memo. “Words and actions such as these have no place at our University, nor do those who would perpetrate such an act.”

MacMahan said a second incident of racist graffiti was found in Thompson Hall on March 11.

“I am deeply upset by these incidents, for the pain this has caused the students to whom these messages were directed, and for the hurt this has caused to our entire campus community,” he said in a second memo.

McMahan said as soon as university officials were made aware of the graffiti, they reached out to the targeted students and their families to offer support and begin an investigation.

Campus safety officers have been in contact with the City of Flint Police Department, as well as the FBI, to investigate the incidents.

