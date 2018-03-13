8 pigs killed as fire destroys Midland barn

Authorities say a massive barn fire claimed the lives of several livestock.

It happened about 4 a.m. on the 2600 block of N. Swede Road in Midland.

When firefighters arrived they found the barn engulfed in flames. The family told TV5 eight pigs died in the fire. Three alpacas were initially missing but are now accounted for, according to the family. No humans were hurt.

The barn was a historic 19th century structure, according to officials.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.