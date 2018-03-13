Frankenmuth Police: Lock it or lose it! - WNEM TV 5

Frankenmuth Police: Lock it or lose it!

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

The Frankenmuth Police Department is reminding all residents to lock their vehicles.

“Always close windows, lock doors and take your car keys with you. Never leave your vehicle unattended while running and always park in well-lit areas,” the department said.

It’s important to never leave valuables or packages in your vehicle, especially where they can be seen.

Officials said 60 percent of all thefts from vehicles are the result of people leaving their car doors unlocked or leaving items of value in the car where would-be thieves can easily spot them.

