Have you seen this missing runaway teen?

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

Authorities need your help finding a missing runaway teen.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Melanie Arnold was last seen in the area of S. Washington Road in Saginaw.

She was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Nike sneakers.

Melanie is described as 5’4” tall and approximately 154 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be in the Saginaw or Bay City area.

If you see her please call 911 to report her location or call Det. Biniecki at 989-790-5442 with any information.

