Can you solve the murder of Dewayne Larkin?

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

It happened about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2017 to the 2100 block of W. Home Avenue on Flint’s north side.

Dewayne Ante’ Larkin, 31, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder.

If you have information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

