Sheriff's office seeking help locating stolen vehicle, trailer

(Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a stolen vehicle and trailer.

The truck and trailer were stolen shortly after midnight on March 12 from Hugo's Construction, 1827 27th St. in Bay City.

The truck is a white Chevrolet 3500 series crew cab with license plate CA11458. There was also a fuel tank and a brown tool box in the back of the truck, the sheriff's office said.

A 16-foot black 2016 Sure-Trac dump trailer was stolen with the truck, the sheriff's office said.

The trailer's license plate is D542295.

Investigators said at least two suspects were involved in the theft, but a description is a not available.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-895-4050.

