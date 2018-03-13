Lawsuit against cops is over in woman's mysterious death

Athena Williams, 20, met Jonathan Brussow, 19, at a bonfire during the summer after the two finished eighth grade.More >
Athena Williams, 20, met Jonathan Brussow, 19, at a bonfire during the summer after the two finished eighth grade.More >
Authorities have identified a victim whose body was found in a plastic bag.More >
Authorities have identified a victim whose body was found in a plastic bag.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A teen is suing a Mid-Michigan priest, accusing him of engaging in "grooming" behavior before groping the boy at his condo.More >
A teen is suing a Mid-Michigan priest, accusing him of engaging in "grooming" behavior before groping the boy at his condo.More >
A gas station is partially shut down after a fire broke out overnight.More >
A gas station is partially shut down after a fire broke out overnight.More >
A once major hotel in Mid-Michigan has been condemned.More >
A once major hotel in Mid-Michigan has been condemned.More >
A heartbreaking video shows the moment a group of strangers found a 9-month-old baby crawling across a busy street in upstate New York.More >
A heartbreaking video shows the moment a group of strangers found a 9-month-old baby crawling across a busy street in upstate New York.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >
Toys R Us has been struggling for months to stay in business and now multiple reports suggest the toy retailer could close its stores as early as next week.More >