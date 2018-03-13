Superintendent, 2 others out at Flint school district

The Flint school board has removed the superintendent and two other senior officials.

The board's president announced Tuesday that Bilal Tawwab, assistant superintendent Shawn Merriweather and the district's lawyer have been placed on leave.

"The Flint Community Schools Board of Education has decided to move forward immediately in the process of identifying the next leader for the District," School Board President Diana Wright said.

The board will appoint an interim superintendent at a special public meeting on Wednesday.

The board said they will begin the search process to find a permanent superintendent.

The superintendent had one year remaining on his contract, which expires after the 2018-2019 school year. He had informed the school board in February he did not want an extension.

The Flint district has roughly 4,500 students, and enrollment has been falling steadily. Northwestern High School will close in June. In 1968, Flint schools had 47,000 students.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)/Associated Press. All rights reserved.