Saginaw Co. Animal Control seeks new building through increased millage

After more than two decades of caring for local animals, a Mid-Michigan animal care center is starting to crumble.

The Saginaw County Animal Control Center has plans for a brand-new building to house homeless animals in the area, but it will require an increase in residents’ taxes.

“We have some people that make it through two rows and then come to me crying,” Saginaw County Animal Control Director Lisa Stoffel said.

Stoffel believes the small space and conditions at the shelter are impacting everything from the animals to the people wishing to adopt.

She is working on developing a new shelter if she is able to get the millage approved.

“In the summer this building overheats because this building was never meant to house, to keep cool and heat this many animals. And additionally, there’s a lot of tax on the building,” Stoffel said.

Stoffel wants the new animal shelter to have a dental office, low cost spay/neuter facility, cat condos and modern dog cages. It would cost $11 million.

If the building is approved, it would raise the current millage by $13 a year.

There is only one place at the current facility for people to meet dogs up for adoption. The new facility would have multiple meet and greet rooms and even a courtyard.

Some residents argue against the new shelter, saying it is too fancy.

Stoffel said it’s comparable to other shelters across the state.

“The main expense that goes into this is the equipment that goes into the building. Now is this a beautiful shelter? Yes, it is. It’s a place that people want to come, that kids come for education. Right now, it’s a sad dark place. We want to brighten it up and bring in the community,” Stoffel said.

She also said the shelter will work on raising money to help offset some of the costs.

Stoffel said the current building used to be a Rite Aid and was never meant to help this many cats and dogs.

“People are starting to realized you can’t just renovate an old building. You have to actually design the building for the animal it houses. We had over 120 animals in our buildings and that’s just the dogs,” Stoffel said.

The board of commissioners will make the decision next week whether the millage increase will go on the ballot for the August election.

