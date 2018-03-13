Group: City not being transparent with Wenonah Park project

A major construction project is making progress, but some think those in charge are not being transparent enough.

The new pavilion being built in Bay City's Wenonah Park is coming along.

So far, they have managed to build trusses and the building that will hold the concession stand and bathrooms. The project should be done in May.

In a statement to TV5, Citizens United for Wenonah Park said the city is not being transparent enough. The group said the city has not provided any financial information.

The group is hoping to have more open communication with the city going forward.

Last March, TV5 reported the plan called for using $1 million in funds donated by the Nickless Foundation and another $1.7 million from the Downtown Development Authority and other private funds.

