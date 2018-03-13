Company wants to bring new life back to Buick City plant site

Big plans are in the works to bring an historic location back to life in Flint.

The Buick City factory in Flint was once the heart of the local economy. Now, it’s only a shadow of former glory and a reminder of all the city has lost.

It was the site where all of Buick’s vehicles were built, but operations ended in 2010.

“At one time there were tens of thousands of people who worked here. It was literally a city,” said Patricia Spitzley, deputy redevelopment manager for the Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response.

The Detroit based trust redevelops facilities owned by General Motors before its bankruptcy.

RACER said two major corporations have already bought property on Buick City and they are still looking for more.

“We have roughly 350 acres available. We can bring jobs back to the city of Flint. We can increase the tax base here. And help redevelop the property so we can put it back to usefulness,” Spitzley said.

Business owners in Flint are looking forward to the change.

Lou Winklehaus, owner of the local Muffler Man, remembers working on several Buick owners’ cars back in the day.

“We worked on all the old Buicks and Back to the Bricks cars. But you know, sometimes when you go down and you come back up, you come back up stronger because you had to fight to get back up there,” Winklehaus said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.