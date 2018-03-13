Students plan to take part in national demonstration against gun violence

Seven thousand pairs of shoes were placed on the capitol grounds in Washington.

It represents one pair of shoes for every child killed by guns since the Sandy Hook massacre.

On Wednesday, students across the country will walk out of schools and universities.

Organizers said the demonstration will honor the 17 killed in Parkland, Florida and encourage lawmakers to enact tougher gun laws.

Some schools have threatened suspensions for any student that walks out without permission.

“The world needs to get something done about this,” one Midland teacher said.

She did not want to be identified, but she said she understands why so many students plan to walk out.

“It’s their right to walk out. I think it’s going to be a safe thing,” she said.

Students from the Midland school district and districts across Mid-Michigan plan on being a part of the national demonstration on Wednesday.

The Women’s March website said it is in response to Congress’ refusal to take action on the gun violence epidemic plaguing schools and neighborhoods.

“It’s a great idea. So, it’s our right to free speech. And if they want to protest, let them have it,” one Midland resident said.

Many local schools are apprehensive about the disruption the walkout may cause.

Midland Community Schools sent out information about why it could cause problems, citing weather and missing class.

The national walk out is scheduled to be 17 minutes long to represent all the lives lost in the Florida shooting.

Midland and Bay City schools are planning inside demonstrations for students to discuss gun violence.

