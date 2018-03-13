Flint reaches agreement on trial program to restore water service to customers

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and the Flint City Council reached an agreement on a trial program to restore water service to customers who had their service disconnected due to overdue payments.

“This is a compromise the city will implement on a trial basis,” said Hughey Newsome, chief financial officer for Flint. “This process will be in place for the next 60 days effective immediately. We hope that this will allow more residents to get their utility accounts reactivated and maintained.”

The resolution was adopted Monday night.

The program states a consumer can pay their current bill plus 10 percent of the outstanding balance, along with any reconnection fees, to have service restored.

“I hope residents see that we are willing to work with them on what I know is a very sensitive matter,” Weaver said. “This is just one option being explored to make sure we are taking care of the business of the city, while also doing what we can to ensure that safe and affordable water is provided to the people of Flint.”

Once the trial period is over, city officials will determine if the program was effective and decide how to move forward.

