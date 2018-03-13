Mom on high alert after man allegedly offers daughter money for sexual favors

A local mom is urging others to pay close attention to their kids after a disturbing case of stranger danger.

Her teenage daughter was approached by an unknown man and asked to perform sexual favors in exchange for money.

“I looked at her and I just knew from the look on her face that something was wrong,” the Saginaw mother said.

She is holding her 13-year-old a little tighter after the terrifying experience.

“Wow this is really real. People really do these things or try to do these things,” the mom said.

She and her daughter wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons.

They said the teen was walking home from the bus stop Monday afternoon near Baldwin and 24th Street in Saginaw when she observed a suspicious car.

“He circled around, then he came up, then he turned around in someone’s driveway like he was gonna go the opposite direction. She didn’t think nothing of it,” the mom said.

That is until she looked to her left to see the driver - a man with dark skin, a beard and wearing a baseball cap – right next to her with the window rolled down.

“He said, ‘do you wanna make some money?’ She said, ‘no, thank you.’ He’s like, ‘I’ll give you $20, $30, $40, $50,” all the way up to $70. He said he would pay her for oral sex,” the mom said.

The teen bolted to her nearby home as the driver sped off.

Once she was inside she told her mother what happened and they reported the encounter to police.

The mom worries the potential predator is still out there and looking.

“It’s scary. It’s a big concern for my daughter, but also there’s a lot of young ladies in this neighborhood. Just a lot of kids in general and it’s just got me on pins and needles,” the mom said.

The teen said the man was driving a red Impala or Malibu with a large dent on the front right section of the car.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call police.

