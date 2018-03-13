Lions re-sign safety Tavon Wilson - WNEM TV 5

Lions re-sign safety Tavon Wilson

Posted: Updated:
Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions logo
-- The Detroit Lions have re-signed safety Tavon Wilson.
   Detroit made the move Tuesday, a day before the start of free agency.
   Wilson has started 23 of 25 games the last two years with the Lions. The New England Patriots picked Wilson in the second round in 2012 and the former Illinois star played in 54 games, starting four, over four years with them.
   He had 55 tackles last season, a career-high two sacks, one interception and forced a fumble. Wilson has 207 tackles and eight interceptions in his career.
Copyright Associated Press 2018.  All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.