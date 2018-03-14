Great Lakes Loons players looking for host families - WNEM TV 5

Great Lakes Loons players looking for host families

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI

A sure sign spring's not far away.

The Great Lakes Loons are looking for fans to become host families for players for the upcoming season. It's similar to hosting an exchange student.

"Loons host families are only required to provide a bedroom with a bed and access to bathroom facilities. Players are responsible for their own transportation, phone calls, laundry, and dining. Host families are not compensated by the Loons. Families may charge rent, up to $150/month per player, but must provide food if room & board is charged," according to the team's website

The team has a 140-game schedule that runs from April through early September.

For more information call 989-837-BALL.

