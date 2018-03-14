40+ vehicles involved in Ohio interstate pileup - WNEM TV 5

40+ vehicles involved in Ohio interstate pileup

Posted: Updated:
CNN -

Bad weather is being blamed for an accident that involved dozens of vehicles on an Ohio interstate Tuesday.

The Ohio Highway Patrol said at least 40 vehicles were caught up in the crash on I-71 in Morrow County and at least 15 tractor-trailers were towed from the scene.

For a time, both the north and southbound lanes of I-71 were shut down around the scene of the accident.

The state department of transportation blamed the accident on what it called "intense snowfall.”

No major injuries were reported.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.