Woman who accused singer Trey Songz of assaulting her speaks out

A woman who accused singer Trey Songz of assaulting her last month is now speaking out.

"I was crying, terrified, in shock,” Andrea Buera said.

For the first time, the woman accusing Tremaine Neverson, also known as Trey Songz, of beating her so badly she ended up with a concussion, is speaking out about what happened the morning of February 17.

"I was attending an after party when Trey began yelling at me, choking me, punching me and ultimately he knocked me to the ground,” Buera said.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said the two had been friends for years and he seemed to become enraged when she began talking to one of his friends.

"I had to go to the hospital because he hit me so hard that I had a concussion,” Buera said.

Buera said the next day she had dark bruises on her body, face and neck.

Last week, she got a restraining order against Songz.

"Trey Songz, you picked on the wrong woman this time,” Buera said.

Bloom said Songz has a history of allegations dating back at least a decade of verbally and physically assaulting others.

"The day that Trey Songz allegedly attacked Andrea, he was already on probation in Michigan,” Bloom said.

Songz' attorney, Shawn Holley, released a statement saying:

"We are cooperating with law enforcement through the proper channels and not in the media."

Buera said she felt she had to speak out, and also has a message for her former friend.

“Trey I'd like an apology I want you to get help and although I'm not your first victim, I'd like to be your last,” she said.

A hearing for a permanent restraining order against Songz is scheduled for March 27.

