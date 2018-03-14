Breezy and cold for Wednesday

After a snowy start to the week, we finally have a break from the snow. Plus, a chance to see some sunshine for today. We break down the forecast below.

Today (Wednesday)

It's cold this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but strong winds have it feeling more like the teens and single-digits at times. Layer up the kids when you get them ready for school. Also give yourself some extra time out on the roads for the morning commute, because some surfaces still have slick and icy patches.

This afternoon, we'll have a good mix of the sun and clouds. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 30s. Although, northwesterly winds will remain quite aggressive sustained at 5-10 mph gusting towards 20 mph at times. That will hold wind chill values all day in the 20s and low 30s.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies will remain overnight, with low temperatures dropping down into the 20s. The winds will also ease up just a tad.

Thursday & Friday

A few stray snowflakes may sneak back into Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but we're not looking at any major trouble from them. Afternoon high temperatures will return back into the middle and upper 30s, but expect it to feel a bit chillier than that.

Sun will dominate the clouds for Friday, but we'll hold onto the cold below average temperatures. Highs will level off in the mid 30s, but we'll turn a touch milder just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

