Isolated flakes and biting cold return

After a snowy start to the week, we finally have a break from the snow. Plus a chance to see some breaks in the clouds for some sunshine today. We break down the forecast below.

Overnight

Clouds will filter back in across Michigan overnight as a weakening cold front ducks south from Lake Superior. Those clouds may be accompanied by some flurries, but these will be widely isolated, and inconsequential to travel conditions.

Though weakening, the front will still bring about a northwesterly turn in our winds, paving the way for a reinforcing shot of cold air. Overnight lows will be held in check by the clouds, dropping only to the low and middle 20s, but the change in air mass will become more apparent on Tuesday.

Thursday & Friday

A few stray snowflakes may sneak back into Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but we're not looking at any major trouble from them. Afternoon high temperatures will return back into the mid 30s, but expect it to feel a bit chillier than that. Winds will still be out of the northwest around 10-15 mph. Winds from this direction will help keep temperatures and wind chills on the cooler side.

Sun will dominate the clouds for Friday, but we'll hold onto the cold below average temperatures. Highs will level off in the mid 30s, but we'll turn a touch milder just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

