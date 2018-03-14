Remains of Korean War POW headed to Michigan for burial

The remains of a U.S. soldier from Michigan who died while in captivity during the Korean War have been identified and are being returned to the state for burial.

The Pentagon's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of 22-year-old Army Sgt. 1st Class Harry Harkness of Lansing will be buried Saturday in his hometown.

Harkness was a member of a 1st Cavalry Division battalion that was fighting against Communist Chinese forces in North Korea in November 1950. He was reported missing in action when his unit couldn't account for him.

After the war, officials learned Harkness was captured and died in a prisoner of war camp. His remains were among those of other American servicemen handed over by North Korea and identified by scientists.

