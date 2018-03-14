Flint man used Facebook messenger to give free heroin sample

A man accused of using Facebook to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Flint-area is now facing a federal drug charge.

Jacques Brown, 22, has been charged with distribution of controlled substances.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Brown began Facebook messaging with a confidential source in December 2017 while using the user name “WLMG Bossman Scooby.”

Brown allegedly messaged the source saying “Yo?! Fire Get at me!” Investigators said “fire” is a street name for heroin, the court documents said.

According to the complaint, the confidential source set up a meeting to get a free sample of heroin at a party store on Lippincott Boulevard and Dort Highway

Investigators said Brown got into the source’s vehicle and told him to drive around the area. Brown then gave the source a “baggy containing a brown chunky substance” free of charge, the documents said.

In a recorded conversation, Brown told the source to be careful because the drug would “numb him,” authorities said. He was also heard telling the source not to “do it all” and that he “might wanna do some, do some, yeah, you can do it all, just be careful man.”

The drugs the confidential source received were tested by police and shown to contain heroin and fentanyl, the affidavit said.

According to the criminal complaint, Investigators were able to identify Brown through his Facebook profile

A search of the Michigan Department of Correction’s website shows Brown was previously convicted of drug charges in Genesee County.

