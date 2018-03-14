Brandon Inge to take on new role with Brighton baseball organization

Former Tiger All-Star Brandon Inge is returning to Detroit to fill a new role with the Legacy Baseball Organization.

The Legacy Center Sports Complex in Brighton announced Wednesday, March 14 that Inge will become the Player Development Director for the organization.

He said he wanted to return to Detroit to help Michigan’s young athletes.

“My family and I are thrilled to be back in Detroit,” Inge said. “Detroit has always felt like home to my wife Shani and me - our kids were pretty much born and raised here. We’re so excited to be back, and I’m really looking forward to this new opportunity to work with kids and help them develop through the baseball culture at Legacy.”

In his new role, Inge will oversee a full line up of baseball programming for young athletes, focusing on building sport fundamentals, teamwork and a love of the game.

He will be formally introduced to the organization on April 2, including hosting a field camp that day.

Inge played third base and catcher for 12 years with the Detroit Tigers.

