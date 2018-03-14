Armed robbery suspect in custody after multi-county police chase

An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody after a police chase through multiple Mid-Michigan counties.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies were notified about 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 14 of a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect.

The chase began in the city of Flint and entered into Arbela Township, the department said. The chase continued into Watertown Township and headed towards Lapeer County.

Lapeer County deputies deployed a spike strip, which deflated several tires on the suspect vehicle, but the driver kept going. Eventually, another round of spike strips ended the pursuit at Castle and Boucher Road.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody.

Further details on the robbery have not been released.

