Man charged in fire that killed his mom, sister to get exam

A man who authorities say set a fire in Michigan that killed his mother and sister is getting a mental health examination.

Jason Desmone appeared Tuesday in a Saginaw courtroom and a judge granted a request from his lawyer for the evaluation to determine whether he's competent to stand trial.

The 38-year-old faces charges including first-degree murder in the Feb. 12 fire in Saginaw that killed 71-year-old Adair Smithpeters and 41-year-old Melissa Shook. Desmone escaped the fire and has been jailed since his arrest afterward.

Saginaw is located about 85 miles northwest of Detroit. The home had been condemned shortly before the fire.

