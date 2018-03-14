Students, ages 14 and 10, facing charges after alleged bomb threat

Authorities say two Michigan middle school and elementary school students are facing charges after making threats.

The Bath Township Police Department said on Thursday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, March 6, officers were called about reports of bomb threats written on the bathroom stalls of Bath Middle School and Bath Elementary School.

With the help of school staff, surveillance video and the Michigan State Police crime lab, investigators identified the suspects as a 14-year-old and 10-year-old. Both were students at the schools.

Bath Township Police Department sent juvenile prosecution requests to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office on each case.

Additionally, school officials are handling their punishments.

