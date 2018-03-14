WATCH: Students walk out of class in protest of gun violence

Dozens of students across Mid-Michigan walked out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence in response to last month’s massacre of 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas high School.

In nearly 3,000 protests nationwide, students from the elementary to college level are taking up the call in a variety of ways. Some planned roadside rallies to honor shooting victims and protest violence. Others were to hold demonstrations in school gyms or on football fields. In Massachusetts and Georgia and Ohio, students said they'll head to the statehouse to lobby for new gun regulations.

Students from the Midland Community Schools and districts across Mid-Michigan planned on being a part of the national demonstration.

The school district sent out information about why it could cause problems, citing weather and missing class. Some schools have threatened suspensions for any student that walks out without permission.

Around 10 a.m. dozens of students lined up outside Midland High School holding signs that read “Stop the silence, end gun violence.”

There were also a group of adults just outside the campus showing their support for the students. Midland Police were stationed outside the building as well.

Superintendent Michael Sharrow said gymnasiums at both Midland High and Dow High will be used to honor Stoneman Douglas High School with a “letter writing promotion.”

The students who participated in the walk out gathered at a table outside the school to grab the form.

The national walk out was scheduled to be 17 minutes long to represent all the lives lost in the Florida shooting.

At Hemlock Middle School, a loud speaker announcement said students will be participating in a “Google chatroom” during their fourth hour. The students will spend 17 minutes answering questions and opening communication about what elected officials can do about school safety and gun violence.

At Pinconnning High School, a group of students walked out of class at 10:55 with the presence of some school staff and the Pinconning Police Department. The students walked to the track field and stood in a group for 17 minutes to honor those killed in Florida.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.