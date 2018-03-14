#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Lisa Stark - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Lisa Stark

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.

Midland Police Department said Lisa Maria Stark, 33, is wanted on a FTA-child support warrant.

She is described as 5’8” tall and approximately 240 pounds. She has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Midland Police at 989-839-4713.

