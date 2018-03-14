Measles case identified in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed a case of measles in Washtenaw County. It’s the first case in the state this year.

The person was hospitalized, and is currently recovering.

MDHHS said the person was contagious when they returned from travel abroad on March 6 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

“Anyone who was in customs or baggage claim in the airport’s north terminal between 2 and 5 p.m. that day should seek medical attention from their primary care provider if they develop symptoms of the disease,” a press release from the department said.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable respiratory infection which can result in hospitalization, pneumonia, encephalitis and death.

The illness usually shows initial symptoms of high fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose, photophobia. It then progresses to a red, raised body rash starting on the head and face that then moves to the rest of the body.

“This case underscores the importance of following vaccine recommendations and being up-to-date on vaccines,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles. If you have questions about a child’s vaccination status or your own vaccination history, talk to your doctor right away to ensure your family has optimal protection.”

From 2001 – 2012, the average number of measles cases reported nationally per year was about 60.

However, health experts said in recent years there have been more, which is of great concern to public health authorities.

In 2017, there were 118 cases in the U.S. including two cases in Michigan. The majority of people who got measles were not vaccinated, the MDHHS said.

