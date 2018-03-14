Man sentenced in death of boater on trip to pour dad's ashes

A man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty in the death of a man who was on a boating trip to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.

WLUC-TV reports Timothy Preston of Marquette was sentenced this month in Alger County Circuit Court to 11 months in jail, but must only serve 45 days if he completes two years of probation.

Preston pleaded guilty to charges including marine safety negligence. The court says that under the plea he also forfeited his boat.

Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Louis of Lake Orion died in August after he and several others fell out of the wooden kit boat near Au Train in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The group was out to honor the final wishes of his father, who died after battling Alzheimer's disease.

