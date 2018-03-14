Michigan police department to get cat after Twitter campaign - WNEM TV 5

Michigan police department to get cat after Twitter campaign

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
TROY, Mich. (AP) -

A suburban Detroit police department will get a police cat following a successful social media campaign.

The Troy Police Department launched an initiative March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April, with the incentive of adding a furry feline to their team. The department had just over 4,000 followers when the campaign began.

The #WeWantAPoliceCat movement took just eight days to reach the goal.

The department's Twitter drew followers through a slew of humorous tweets, beginning with a photo of a cat wearing sunglasses and a sheriff's hat.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department will work with the Humane Society to bring in a cat. The department is now looking for a cat that would be a good fit and deciding on a handler. The animal will be used for therapeutic purposes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.