BREAKING: WB I-69 closed at E. Bristol Road after crash involving semi

Genesee County Central Dispatch reports westbound lanes of I-69 at E. Bristol Road are closed after a crash involving a semi and at least one vehicle.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Dispatch also reports cars are turning around on the ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound I-69 to avoid the crash.

A major construction project began Wednesday on I-69. MDOT reports work zones between Ballenger Highway and Fenton Road. The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-69 are also closed. Hammberg Road to eastbound I-69 is closed and a single-lane closure will also be in effect on eastbound I-69 (right-hand lane).

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved