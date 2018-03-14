BREAKING: WB I-69 closed at E. Bristol Road after crash involvin - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: WB I-69 closed at E. Bristol Road after crash involving semi

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Genesee County Central Dispatch reports westbound lanes of I-69 at E. Bristol Road are closed after a crash involving a semi and at least one vehicle. 

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Dispatch also reports cars are turning around on the ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound I-69 to avoid the crash.

A major construction project began Wednesday on I-69. MDOT reports work zones between Ballenger Highway and Fenton Road. The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-69 are also closed. Hammberg Road to eastbound I-69 is closed and a single-lane closure will also be in effect on eastbound I-69 (right-hand lane).

