BREAKING: WB I-69 closed at E. Bristol Road after crash involving semi

A local mom is urging others to pay close attention to their kids after a disturbing case of stranger danger. Her teenage daughter was approached by an unknown man and asked to perform sexual favors in exchange for money.More >
A local mom is urging others to pay close attention to their kids after a disturbing case of stranger danger. Her teenage daughter was approached by an unknown man and asked to perform sexual favors in exchange for money.More >
Authorities have identified a victim whose body was found in a plastic bag.More >
Authorities have identified a victim whose body was found in a plastic bag.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
A jury has ruled in favor of a Michigan teacher who said her district retaliated after she reported to police being assaulted by a student rather than let school officials handle it.More >
A jury has ruled in favor of a Michigan teacher who said her district retaliated after she reported to police being assaulted by a student rather than let school officials handle it.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >
Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >
Authorities are unsure if the puppy was alive at the time of the feeding.More >
Authorities are unsure if the puppy was alive at the time of the feeding.More >