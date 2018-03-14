Michigan settles lawsuit over access to hep C treatment

The state of Michigan has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over its refusal to pay for certain hepatitis C treatments.

Details haven't been publicly disclosed yet, but a federal judge will get an update on March 29. Lawyers who filed the lawsuit on behalf of an Oakland County woman say the case could affect thousands of people on Medicaid.

The lawsuit alleges that the state has been allowing a life-saving antiviral medicine only if a hepatitis C patient has serious liver damage. Medicaid is a federal-state health insurance program for people with low incomes.

In a court filing last year, the state said there were "strong reasons" to restrict the treatment. Nearly 12,000 Michigan residents had chronic hepatitis C in 2016.

