3 counties designated as potential high-risk areas for bovine TB

Three Michigan counties were designated as potential high-risk areas for bovine tuberculosis.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development designated parts of Cheboygan, Iosco and Presque Isle County as potential high-risk areas on March 14.

The designated area in Iosco County includes parts of Plainfield Township and Oscoda Township.

"The designation is a result of four free-ranging white-tailed deer testing positive for bovine TB, as confirmed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. These deer were located in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties," the department said in a press release.

An informational meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 29 at 181 E. Erie St. in Rogers City.

Any impacted herd owners will be contacted by the MDARD to schedule testing.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.