Veteran service fund approved by Michigan House

Michigan's first veteran fund has been approved by lawmakers in the state House.

They voted 107-1 Wednesday to create the County Veteran Service Fund, which would deploy veteran service officers to each county to assist veterans in adjusting to civilian life. Each county's grant would consist of a base $25,000 amount and a per-capita total based on the veteran population.

The fund would be established within the Department of Treasury, and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency would operate the program's distribution of grants. The bill proposes a $5 million appropriation and is sponsored by the state's Department of Military and Veteran Affairs as well as multiple state and county level veteran agencies.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

