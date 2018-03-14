Lions release Ebron

On the 1st official day of NFL free agency and the 1st day of the NFL's new calendar year, the Detroit Lions announce they have released tight end Eric Ebron. Ebron was the team's 1st round pick (10th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. In 4 seasons with Detroit, Ebron played in 56 games, catching 186 passes for 2070 yards and 11 TD. The 24-year old was entering the final year of his contract. By releasing Ebron, the Lions will save just over $8 million in salary cap space.

