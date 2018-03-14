Michigan governor approves 30-day license plate grace period - WNEM TV 5

Michigan governor approves 30-day license plate grace period

Source: State of Michigan Source: State of Michigan
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Michigan has approved a 30-day grace period for displaying a license plate on vehicles.

Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill Wednesday, affording Michiganders 30 days from the time of vehicle registration or renewal to display a registration plate while driving.

During the 30-day buffer, drivers are instead required to present paper or electronic verification through the Law Enforcement Information Network when asked for proof of registration.

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson praises the bill signing, saying the law frees up drivers who renew online and do not immediately have an updated label to affix on their license plates.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

