Businesses prepare for busy weekend with basketball, St. Patrick's Day

The first round of games in the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament start on Thursday.

Second round games will happen over the weekend.

Mid-Michigan businesses are stocking up for the big games.

“Just means fun atmosphere and sales,” said Josh Schreur, assistant general manager for Buffalo Wild Wings in Kochville Township.

The restaurant is getting ready to host hungry fans when the tournament kicks into high gear.

“It’s pretty amazing. It’s nice to see how many people can come out, just enjoy themselves, have fun, relax and not think about work,” Schreur said.

March Madness isn’t the only game in town this weekend. St. Patrick’s Day is also on tap and that has bar owners in Bay City seeing green.

“We will be making enough to help us on the slow months of the year,” said Mary Avery, owner of Paddy’s Green Hut.

Avery expects sales to be up 300 percent compared to a normal Thursday through Sunday, thanks to a double team from March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day.

“We just got our beer order in today. I’ve been getting our liquor order in. We got the taxi drivers set up. We got Uber drivers set up. We got food being brought in,” Avery said.

As for Schreur, he expects to see a lot of fans taking in some wings and beer as they enjoy the madness.

“Looking forward to a great turnout,” Schreur said.

