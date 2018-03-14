Businesses prepare for busy weekend with basketball, St. Patrick's Day

A local mom is urging others to pay close attention to their kids after a disturbing case of stranger danger. Her teenage daughter was approached by an unknown man and asked to perform sexual favors in exchange for money.More >
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
Westbound I-69 is back open after it was shut down in Genesee County due to a crash involving a semi.More >
Authorities have identified a victim whose body was found in a plastic bag.More >
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
The family of a 12-year-old Mississippi boy said he committed suicide due to relentless bullying.More >
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed a case of measles in Washtenaw County.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.More >
